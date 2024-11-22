AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen reacts to ‘baseless and false rumours’ about dad’s divorce connection Mohini Dey; ‘Let us all remember…’

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. A day later, his bassist Mohini Dey, who often collaborates with Rahman, revealed her separation from her husband, music composer Mark Hartsuch. This coincidence sparked speculation linking Rahman's divorce to Dey. Now, in response, Rahman's son, AR Ameen, addressed the false and baseless rumors on social media, emphasizing, "Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy."

AR Rahman's son Ameen's post read, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy."

It continued, "Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

The separation announcement left the ace musician’s fans in shock, wondering what could be the reason behind this split. AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995. They have three children together – two daughters, Khatija and Rahima, and a son named Ameen Rahman.

AR Rahman also addressed the separation on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poetic and heartfelt message: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts."

It further read, "Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

In an interview with IANS, Rahman’s advocate, Vandana Shah, shared her thoughts on the duo's separation and the increasing prevalence of divorces. She noted that divorces are becoming more common globally and are likely to persist, just as the institution of marriage will continue to endure.

However, she highlighted that modern relationships often lack tolerance, which is essential for lasting marriages. Shah observed that people are more willing to tolerate their friends but fail to extend the same understanding to their spouses, emphasizing that tolerance plays a crucial role in maintaining a strong marital bond.

