Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan's online PDA over his gym selfie is too good to miss; PIC

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who married celebrity stylist Sshura Khan in 2023, keeps grabbing headlines for their PDA moments on social media. Arbaaz and Sshura often post their pictures while celebrating their togetherness.

Now, their latest PDA moment on Instagram has caught our attention.

Arbaaz Khan shares his new picture from gym session

On June 12, Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of his latest gym session. In the picture posted on his Instagram stories, the 56-year-old actor can be seen posing for the camera. He is wearing a black vest and sporting a trimmed beard as he gives an intense facial expression.

"#restart #reboot #rebuild #gymmotivation," his caption reads.

Arbaaz's wife, Sshura Khan, reacted to his photo. Sshura gave a shout-out to him saying, "Wohhoo." She added fire emojis at the end.

The Dabangg actor reposted Sshura's Instagram story and dropped red heart emojis.

Check out his Instagram story here:

Arbaaz Khan sings for Sshura Khan during night drive

A month ago, Arbaaz Khan had organised a private car concert for wife Sshura Khan while the couple went on a night drive. On May 20, Sshura dropped a video of Arbaaz in which he can be seen singing for her inside the car. He lipsynced You Can Do Magic, the track originally crooned by a rock band, America.

“Magic @arbaazkhanofficial Night Drives," Sshura wrote in her caption back then.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's marriage

Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. Their marriage was an intimate affair. Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted the Nikaah ceremony of the couple at her residence in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan met Sshura Khan on the sets of his production venture, Patna Shukla. "It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times," Arbaaz once told Indian Express.

The actor-producer added that they had been dating each other for around two years.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan has acted in movies like Hello Brother, the Dabangg series, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

