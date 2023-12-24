Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married now; Raveena Tandon drops unseen video congratulating newlyweds

After the wedding rumors speculation, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Sshura Khan finally tied the knot on December 24, 2023. Raveena Tandon confirmed the news and she shared an unseen video to congratulate the couple.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married now

A while ago, Raveena Tandon shared an unseen video where Arbaaz Khan can be seen dancing with others. The actress posted the video to congratulate Arbaaz and Sshura Khan on their wedding.

According to the post of Tandon, the couple is married now. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Sshura Arbaaz Khan." Have a look:

Apart from Raveena and her daughter Rasha Thadani, notable guests such as Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Salim Khan, Varun Sharma, and others arrived at Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai for the wedding.

More about Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist by profession and has worked in several films and television shows. The lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of their new film titled Patna Shukla. The film is being produced by Arbaaz under his production banner. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. Late Satish Kaushik was also a part of the movie.

Speaking about Arbaaz's previous relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They are parents to a son together named Arhaan Khan who was born in 2002. After years of staying together, the couple announced their separation in March 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

