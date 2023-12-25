Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan glow as married couple in inside PICS of their wedding

Arbaaz Khan is finally hitched to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. Several B-town celebs were spotted arriving at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence for their wedding. Now, the couple made their union Insta official by posting pictures from their marriage ceremony. Bollywood celebs have also started extending their congratulatory messages to the newlyweds.

B-town congratulates Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan on their wedding

As Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan made their wedding official, celebs have started sharing inside visuals from their wedding and extending their warm wishes on the couple’s new journey. First up was actor Sanjay Kapoor who dropped two images. The first one showed him with Arbaaz and Sshura. The photo belongs to the time when both of them used to work together. Sharing the images, the Bloody Daddy actor penned, “Congratulations darling. Lots of love @arbaazkhanofficial @sshurakhan”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed at the post-wedding intimate party of the couple also posted pictures with them. Congratulating them, she wrote, “Congratulations dearest #ArbaazKhan & @sshurakhan. Lots of love and Duas for the both of you. Loved performing for your most precious day with lots of love, warmth, and music in the air!”

Next up was director-producer Atul Agnihotri who wished his brother-in-law on his big day. Taking to Instagram, he shared a cute video of the newly married couple flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the cameras. Sharing the clip, he penned, “Congratulations @arbaazkhanofficial #ShuraKhan wish you lifetimes of love laughter and happiness.”

Actress Raveena Tandon was among the first people who extended their heartfelt congratulations to Arbaaz and Sshura. Posting a video of the groom and bride having a gala time with her, she wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's photos from the wedding ceremony

Moments ago, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan finally posted two pictures from their wedding ceremony that happened earlier today, December 24. In the special post, they penned, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Celebs who attended Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

On their big day, the couple’s families stood by their side. Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma, all of the Khan family were there. They were also joined by Sshura’s family and other celebs like Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, and others.

How Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan met

It has been reported that Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who are now man and wife, met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla. The film which is expected to release sometime next year is produced by Arbaaz under his production banner and directed by Vivek Budakoti. Apart from Arbaaz, it also features Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Before her, Arbaaz was in a four-year relationship with Italian model actress Giorgia Andriani and was married to model and actress Malaika Arora with whom he has a son, Arhaan Khan.

