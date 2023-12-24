Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's FIRST PIC as husband-wife out; couple happily poses with Arhaan Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Sshura Khan finally tied the knot on December 24. After the wedding rumors speculations, the couple cleared all the doubts as they exchanged vows in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends. Now, the first picture of Arbaaz and Sshura as a married couple is doing rounds on social media.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's first PIC as married couple is out

The first picture of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan as a married couple is out on social media. The picture on Instagram shows Arbaaz donning a floral suit and white pants while Sshura stunned in a light pink floral lehenga. She kept her hair open and accessorized with heavy jewelry. Sshura went for sober yet gorgeous makeup. They tied the knot in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house.

In the picture, Arbaaz and Sshura can be seen posing with the former's son Arhaan Khan. Take a look:

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon shared an unseen video to congratulate the newlyweds. She wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Sshura Arbaaz Khan."

The wedding was graced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Farah Khan, and several notable celebrities.

Speaking about Arbaaz's previous relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They are parents to a son together named Arhaan Khan who was born in 2002. But the former couple announced their separation in March 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo has parted ways.

On the other hand, Sshura is a make-up artist by profession and she has also featured in several films and television shows. The lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of the actor's new film titled Patna Shukla.

