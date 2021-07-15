Arbaaz Khan on different judgment standards for celebrity & common man by netizens: There is a disparity here

Arbaaz Khan lashes out against cancel culture and social media trolling of celebrities. Read further to know more.

Arbaaz Khan is coming up with season 2 of his talk show called ‘Pinch’. The first guest on the show will be his superstar brother . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arbaaz spoke about the fact that trollers on social media are not accountable for their words and opinions. He lashed out against the cancel culture and mentioned that the internet has different standards of judgment for the celebrity and common man. “If you're a celeb, and you park in a no-parking zone, the trolling that you're going to get,” said Arbaaz.

Arbaaz Khan was asked about the dichotomy that celebs tend to stand against online trolling but also prefer social media as a tool to platform their work. He said, “If you're a celeb, and you park in a no-parking zone, the trolling that you're going to get, the repercussions you're going to get... It'll be like 'how irresponsible', 'he's a role model', they'll drop him from an ad, they'll drop him from a movie, when actually, parking in a no-parking area is just a ₹250 fine probably. They say celebrities get away with a lot of things, social media is one place where celebrities can't get away with anything."

Further in the conversation, Arbaaz continued by saying, “You cannot be caught with a cigarette in your hand, you cannot be driving like this, you cannot be parking like this, you cannot be eating like this, you cannot be talking like this, you cannot have a small brawl and push somebody... It's like, you lost your ads, you lost your movies, you lost your respectability, you lost everything. If you do that to a celeb, you also have to pull it down to the common man. A faceless guy on social media can troll you, abuse you, your family, can say whatever the hell he wants. He can talk about your personal life, your professional life, everything. But so what? He can. But you try saying it. There is a disparity here. Social media works on some strange level."

