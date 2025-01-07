Arbaaz Khan doesn't want to let go of wife Sshura Khan's hand even while taking a nap; her response is too cute to miss
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan shared a new picture with her husband, Arbaaz Khan, and her love-filled comment grabbed attention.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are among the most adorable couples in B-town, and their love-filled moments always impress fans. Recently, the couple once again melted hearts as Sshura shared a heartwarming picture where Arbaaz held her fingers. In the caption, Sshura mentioned that she wasn’t going anywhere, hinting at his gesture to ensure she stayed close, showcasing their bond and affection.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan shared a new picture with her husband, Arbaaz Khan, from a candid moment. In the picture, the Dabangg actor is dressed in a brown-hued shirt as he peacefully slept on a flight with his wife. He had interlinked his fingers with Sshura’s hand, reflecting his love for her.
Take a look:
What truly caught fans' attention was Sshura's heartwarming caption that read, "Babe, I ain't running," with a red heart and wink-eye emoji that added a playful yet affectionate touch to the post.
The post quickly went viral and made fans admire the couple's chemistry. For those unaware, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony after dating briefly. Their marriage was attended by close friends and family. Since their wedding, the couple has often shared glimpses of their romantic moments and attended events together, leaving fans swooning over their bond.
Arbaaz Khan made his acting debut in 1996 with Daraarand and received praise for his performance. He has starred in films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Garv: Pride and Honour, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Hulchul, Malamaal Weekly, and Bhagam Bhag, among others.
ALSO READ: Sshura Khan opens up on age and height gap with husband Arbaaz Khan; 'just a number’