Arbaaz Khan drops PICS from Nikah ceremony with Sshura Khan; brother Salman Khan and son Arhaan beam with joy

Yesterday, on December 24, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan sealed their commitment in a low-key wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. The intimate affair was graced by close family members and friends, creating a warm and personal atmosphere. The joyous occasion has been making waves on the internet, thanks to numerous endearing pictures and videos capturing the special moments. Adding to the celebration, Arbaaz, the groom, took to his social media to share fresh glimpses from the nikah ceremony, further delighting well-wishers and fans.

The pictures from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah ceremony radiate pure love

Recently, Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram to share fresh snapshots from his nikah ceremony. The first picture captures a heartwarming moment where a Qazi is officiating the nikah, and the bride and groom share joyful laughs. Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, his brother Salman Khan, son Arhaan Khan, and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri are all seen in the frame, radiating smiles.

The second picture features the entire family gathered for a joyous family portrait. In addition to those present in the first image, the family photo includes Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Helen, and more. Subsequent pictures showcase the groom with the bride and his son, emanating happiness. Accompanying the post, Arbaaz captioned, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us."

Take a look: