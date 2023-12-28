Arbaaz Khan drops VIDEO of him singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain at his wedding with Sshura Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24; since then, it has been the talk of the town. Lately, several endearing visuals from the star-studded wedding have surfaced, setting the internet ablaze.

Recently, the groom shared a love-filled video of him singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the film Dabangg, from his wedding, and evidently, his doting wife Sshura Khan can be seen cheering for him enthusiastically. Watch the video inside.

Arbaaz Khan drops video of him singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain at his wedding, Sshura Khan roots for hubby

Arbaaz Khan's wedding with Sshura Khan has lately been stealing the headlines. It seems like the fun is not yet over, as Arbaaz has now dropped a video of him singing Dabangg's romantic track Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. In the video, Sshura Khan can be seen cheering for her husband and making some adorable gestures.

Towards the end, she also joined the Hello Brother actor and gave him a love-soaked hug, receiving hoots and cheers from the guests at the venue. As he dropped the clip, Arbaaz also gave it a witty caption: "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer." Watch it right here.

In another video, his son Arhaan Khan was also seen playing a guitar, while he sang. Watch it here.

Advertisement

Fans are all hearts for Arbaaz’s heart-melting gesture for Sshura

Soon after Khan dropped the video clip on his social media account, his fans were quite captivated by how the actor took on some husband duties and sang the song for her. While many called him a ‘sport’, his hilarious caption had also left several others in splits. Some of Arbaaz’s fans also extended their heartfelt greetings for his big day.

“Happy married life,” “Damn Cute!!!,” “Hahahaha so sweet , Mubarak ho apku buhat buhat shadi ki” “It's so good entertaining” “Killed it brada! The energy we need over talent,” “Have a new life and a beautiful future together,” “So sweet...She is so lucky Arbas is singing song for Her,” “Beautiful song beautiful singer congrats,” and “Wow Sir. amazing ur a sport. She is really luck n of course u r lucky to get the lov of ur life. pretty Doll,” read some comments on the video.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Arhaan Khan plays guitar; doting daddy proudly captures moment-WATCH