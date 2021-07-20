Arbaaz Khan feels Bollywood stars are trolled as a part of ‘planned campaigns’ & suffer ‘professional damage’

Celebrities usually fall prey to vicious online trolling every now and then. Many of them have opened up about this issue in the past, but the recent name to get added to this list is that of Arbaaz Khan. He has opened up about how this trolling affects the mental health as well the career of several stars. He emphasised how after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the allegations of ‘rampant drug use and sex’ in Bollywood were a part of a campaign. Arbaaz felt that the trolling was done by accounts with just one or two followers instead of verified accounts with millions of followers.

In an interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan, whose name too was dragged into the SSR case, opened up about the impact of online abuse that Bollywood was subjected to. “It’s a difficult place to be in mentally… This is the herd mentality, like something just happens in a flow, like a trend. It’s like a wave, and there’s no explanation. So, when you start getting backlash for something you have no clue about and the devastation it causes along the way, you are left asking, ‘For what?’ You are like, what is this bandwagon that people have jumped onto? What happened in the last one and one-and-a-half years was ridiculous.”

Arbaaz also confessed that trolling has ruined a lot of people. He stated that people who could deal with it have managed to survive, and those who could not deal with it have suffered ‘psychological and professional damage’ from it, and it's unfounded.

“We are having trials of people in media when there are courts in the country,” Arbaaz Khan concluded.

