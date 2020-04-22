Arbaaz Khan gets a new look from girlfriend Giorgia Andriani amid lockdown; Watch video

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, after Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao turned hairstylist for their better halves, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani styled his hair.

Due to the extended lockdown, everyone has got more time to spend with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities are also spending their quarantine period with their loved ones at home. From cooking together to cleaning the house, celebs are making the best use of this time. After , Rajkummar Rao, turned hairstylist for their better halves, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani turned into a barber for her beau. For the uninitiated, Arbaaz has been living with his girlfriend amid the lockdown. The two have been using this period to spend some quality time with each other.

Recently, Giorgia shared a goofy video with Arbaaz on her Instagram account. In the video, Giorgia is bored at home and gets into a creative mood and decides to have some fun with sleepy head Arbaaz who is lying done on a couch with his headphones. While having fun, Giorgia shaves off Arbaaz's beard giving him a completely new look. The video ends with Arbaaz praising Giorgia's shaving skills. Sharing the video, Giorgia wrote, "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse."

(Also Read: Arbaaz Khan loses his cool when asked about his marriage plans with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani)

Andriani even shared the recipe of Goan Fish Curry on her social media account. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did!" The actor's girlfriend even showed her baking skills amid the lockdown by cooking Banana bread for her beau.

Check out the video here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×