Arbaaz Khan on getting trolled after divorce from Malaika Arora: Happened recently with Aamir Khan too

Arbaaz Khan and got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have a son together named . In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz Khan opened up about being on the trolling end after getting divorced from Malaika Arora. He mentioned that he has gone through a phase of intense scrutiny and cited ’s example. Aamir Khan recently got separated from his wife Kiran Rao and both of them announced it via a joint statement. Arbaaz Khan has recently arrived with the second season of his popular chat show called Pinch.

Speaking about getting trolled, Arbaaz said, “It's a futile exercise that they do. Do you really think that the more you say something things are going to change? In my personal life, I've already gone through that upheaval and gone through that scenario where I felt what I had to feel. I have accepted a certain situation and moved on from it. We don't live near-perfect lives. We all are fallible, we make mistakes."

Taking Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s example, he said, “Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together.”

“And it's happened recently with somebody like Aamir, for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make... The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship,” said Arbaaz.

