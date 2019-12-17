Arbaaz Khan loses his cool when asked about his marriage plans with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

At a press conference, Arbaaz Khan was asked about his marriage plans with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. On being asked this question, Arbaaz lost his cool at the media person who asked him the question.

Arbaaz got annoyed and asked the media person who revealed Arbaaz's marriage date to him? Was it his brother, driver, best friend or girlfriend? He angrily further said that he won't answer any questions regarding his marriage and if he gets married he himself will announce it publicly. For those who don't know, Arbaaz Khan was married to actress in 1998. The two were married for 17 years and got divorced 2 years back on May 11, 2017.

While Arbaaz has moved on so has Malaika. She is dating actor . Arbaaz is often spotted with Giorgia at parties, events and family functions. The two look happy together. On the work front, Arbaaz will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan, , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 20th December 2019.

