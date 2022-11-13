Arbaaz Khan on being called Salim's son, Salman's brother, Malaika's ex-husband: 'Was worried, conscious'

Arbaaz Khan , a Bollywood actor who has worked for over 30 years in the industry, has opened up on how he feels being labeled as Salim Khan's son, Salman Khan 's brother, and Malaika Arora 's ex-husband. He further highlighted that there is no point in changing people’s mindsets and further emphasized that these labels do make him feel exhausted and taxed up mentally.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Arbaaz Khan revealed whether he felt the need to stand out and create his own identity as an artist and not let other labels define him. He told ETimes, “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn't make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter.”

“But, you know, I guess there are things that you can’t change. There’s no point in changing people’s mindsets. All you have to do is just restrain yourself. I’ve realized that I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I mean, the exercise of proving things to people is such a futile exercise. It's exhausting and taxing,” the Daraar actor said.

Arbaaz Khan added, “How long will you do that? How much can you do that? And to what degree and extent will you do? Will you ever be satisfied after that? What do you really want? Or do you want to please a million people? Between pleasing a million people and pleasing one person…whom would you choose? That one person has to be you.”

Arbaaz Khan highlighted that the day one learns to seek validation from himself/herself, one will be genuinely happy about their existence and will learn to celebrate achievements.

“Today, everything is so transient. I mean, success is so transient. You can't even live on your success. If it was easy, then I wouldn't need to work. I had done some really good films as an actor, I had done Dabanng. So if that is it, then I should have just retired? It doesn't work that way. You cannot ride on your success all the time. You have to forget your success, you have to forget your failures. You just have to brush it aside. You just have to keep moving,” he said.

Arbaaz Khan’s recent works

Recently, Arbaz Khan was seen in the web series Tanaav alongside actors Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa and Zarina Wahab. It premiered on SonyLIV on 11 November 2022.

