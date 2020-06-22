  1. Home
Arbaaz Khan REACTS to Abhinav Kashyap's 'money laundering' claims: Legal action taken, complained to film body

In a scathing Facebook post, Abhinav Kashyap had first accused Salman Khan, his brothers and their father Salim Khan of sabotaging his career as well as called out their charity foundation a 'money-laundering' hub.
20272 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 07:37 am
Days after Dabbang director Abhinav Kashyap called out Salman Khan and his Being Human charity foundation as a 'money laundering' hub, Salman's brother Abhinav Kashyap has now revealed that legal action against the filmmaker is already underway. Ina scathing Facebook post, Abhinav had first accused the Khan brothers and their father Salim Khan of sabotaging his career. In another explosive FB post on 19 June, Abhinav claimed that Salman's Being Human Foundation is a 'money-laundering' hub and even shared an example. 

Reacting to these allegations, Arbaaz Khan revealed to Hindustan Times that the family has already taken legal action. He said, "We have taken legal action and have also complained to the film association. We would like to go that way, not interested in fighting this any other way... We are doing what we think is the best way to address this.”

In his FB post, Abhinav had mentioned how, "Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’, next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases." 

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s charity foundation is a money laundering hub, writes Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; See Post

As for Salim Khan, the veteran reacted saying that these allegations were a waste of time and he was not going to react to any of it.  

Credits :Hindustan Times

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Bollywood mafia ! Salman is a rowdy and a criminal . His brother Arbaz useless . His sister married a loser. This loser married her thinking he will get movie projects. So the whole family living off Salman’s money. And Salman busy dating women half his age on a monthly basis. No wonder Malaika divorced Arbaaz and is now with nepo kid Arjun. Bollywood family personal Lives are Soap operas ! No moral values

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Only karma will teach you

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Being human should be investigated..even if they r allgetaions..if theyre true..this could be BIG..CBI should look into it unless they decide to take bribes&let all of this go which is quite a possibility in our country as we all know.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Haha. Film association kya karegi. Iska to highest court bhi kuch nahi bigaad paye. Ek driver ki zindagi aur barbaad kar di.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

obviously legal way suits the man who has easily escaped prison on so many accounts already

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

well said

