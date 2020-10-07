  1. Home
Arbaaz Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary: You left us with so many wonderful memories

On Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, Arbaaz Khan pens a sweet note for the late musician and shared a picture with him from their happy times together.
The year 2020 has been quite difficult for the showbiz world. After all, we have lost some of the most talented people including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput and others. Among these was music composer Wajid Khan, who also breathed his last in June this year. Needless to say, his unfortunate demise came as a grave shock to the entire industry. While the industrywalas continue to miss him, Arbaaz Khan remembered Wajid on his birth anniversary today and penned a heartfelt now for the late musician.

The Dabangg 2 director shared a picture with Wajid Khan on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the caption, Arbaaz wrote about how much he misses the late music composer and how continues to live in millions of hearts through his music. “Happy birthday Wajid... you have left us with so many wonderful memories and great music that we can cherish forever. I’m sure you are in a better place.. miss you,” Arbaaz tweeted. To note, Wajid along with his brother Sajid Khan has worked with Salman Khan and Arbaaz in the popular Dabangg franchise.

Take a look at Arbaaz Khan’s tweet remembering Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary:

To recall, Wajid had died of cardiac arrest on June 1 this year. It was reported that he had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection in the hospital. There were reports that Wajid had tested positive for COVID 19, however, his brother Sajid had dismissed the reports.

