Arbaaz Khan on Salim Javed documentary ‘Angry Young Men’: I had never thought of putting it out there

Arbaaz Khan speaks on the motivation and structure behind the Salim Javed documentary. Scroll further to read what he said.

, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands together to produce a documentary called ‘Angry Young Men’. The documentary is based on the lives and cinematic manifestation of the prolific writing of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The two of them rose to fame in the ’70s and wrote several blockbusters including Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer. They gave birth to the iconic angry young man character embodied mostly by Amitabh Bachchan. Arbaaz Khan recently spoke to PTI and mentioned that he had initially envisioned the documentary as a private archiving for the family.

Arbaaz Khan speaks on the shaping of Angry Young Men and said, “Initially, I had thought of doing it as a personal thing for my father, for our family. I had never thought of putting it out there. I wanted to make it for our future generation so that they come to know what their grandfather was all about. I wanted to shoot a private docu-drama on him.” The documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao who has been an editor for prolific films like ‘Kahaani’, ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’, and ‘Ishqiya’ amongst others.

Further speaking on the structure of the documentary, Arbaaz said, “These two gentlemen will be interviewed. Their lives, work, and experiences will be spoken about. Some of the people who have worked with them will also be interviewed. Their movies and scenes will be discussed. This is something that's great for the archives. Salim-Javed have done such great work over the years. Documenting their lives and careers would be a wonderful thing.”

Also Read| Arbaaz Khan on different judgment standards for celebrity & common man by netizens: There is a disparity here

Share your comment ×