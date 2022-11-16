Arbaaz Khan says he won't pressurise son Arhaan Khan to follow the 'supposed legacy' of Khan family

Arbaaz Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest action thriller web series Tanaav. The show also features a large ensemble including Manav Vij, Shashank Arora, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, and others in key roles. It is an official adaptation of the celebrated Israeli thriller series Fauda. Now, in a recent interview, Arbaaz talked about his and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan’s future plans, who is currently studying filmmaking in the United States.

Talking to ETimes, Arbaaz said that he will never let his son carry the 'supposed legacy' of being from the film industry as there is no pressure and he just letting him be. “If something drives him, if he's passionate about it, it could be anything - if he wants to be a chef - it will work out. Tomorrow if he comes and says, 'I’m really passionate about wanting to start a restaurant. I want to be a chef,'" added the actor. Arhaan is Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora's son. The two got divorced on 11 May 2017.

Arbaaz Khan on giving advice to Arhaan Khan

On giving advice to Arhaan, Arbaaz said that he wouldn’t want to scare him with his advice. He said: “If Arhaan comes up to me with something, and at that time if I say 'No, why are you doing this? You should do that instead'." Further, Arbaaz said that his son may listen to his advice but he will be scared for life. "The point is, when you have that power, you should know how to use it. Because they are vulnerable at that point. If I say 'No, you will not be an actor'. I’ll squash his dreams. Hearing my knee-jerk disapproval might disgust him at some stage in his life. He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life," he added.

Arbaaz Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz is currently working on his upcoming film, Patna Shukla as a producer. It also features Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead.