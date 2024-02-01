Arbaaz Khan sets husband goals by making wife Sshura Khan smile while being away; See how

Arbaaz Khan gave marriage a second chance and tied the knot to Sshura Khan. These two got married recently in an intimate nikkah ceremony at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The private affair was attended by close members of the family and friends from the industry including Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and Varun Sharma amongst others. Since then have been setting couple goals. From holding hands at public events to social media PDAs, these two are melting our hearts almost every other day. Well, today the makeup artist shared a cute picture and gave a glimpse of how her actor husband made her day with his sweet gesture.

Arbaaz Khan’s sweet gesture for wife Sshura Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sshura Khan posted a picture of a rose bouquet sent to her by hubby Arbaaz Khan. The light and dark pink roses looked lovely as they were nicely placed on the table. Along with it was a small wooden frame with a cute cartoon spreading its arms. The frame also read, ‘I love you this much’. Sharing this picture, Sshura wrote ‘You make me smile, miss you’.

Check it out:

Sshura Khan came to drop Arbaaz Khan at the airport

A couple of days back we saw Arbaaz Khan jetting off from Mumbai. He was snapped at the Mumbai airport and his wife Sshura Khan had come to drop him at the airport. She bid him goodbye with a hug. It looks like the actor is making sure that his wife is not missing him much with such sweet gestures.

Salman Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan

During the final episode of Bigg Boss 17, Arbaaz Khan was welcomed on the stage with the Dulhe Ka Sehra song in the background. Further, Bharti Singh who joined the Khan brothers on stage went on to ask Salman Khan’s reaction to Arbaaz’s second wedding with Sshura Khan and asked him what advice he gave to Arbaaz as an elder brother, when he broke the news of getting married. In response to this, the Tiger 3 star wittily replied, “Nahi ye sunte nahi hai meri. Agar sunte hote… (No, he doesn’t listen to me. If he had listened…),” leaving everyone in splits.

