Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Arhaan Khan plays guitar; doting daddy proudly captures moment-WATCH

Actor Arbaaz Khan has carved out an identity for himself in the world of acting by featuring in several movies, with some of them being Dabangg, Hello Brother, and many more. On the personal front, Khan recently tied the knot with celebrity make-up artist, Sshura Khan.

Recently, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri shared a glimpse of how Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan made his wedding extra special by delivering a heartfelt musical performance on his D-day. Watch the video inside.

Arhaan Khan’s musical performance at Arbaaz Khan’s wedding is all things love

Arbaaz and Sshura’s wedding on December 24 had left the entire Bollywood fraternity going gaga. The day also marked the presence of several celebrities including Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, and many more. Following the celebrations, Arbaaz Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has now shared an endearing video of Arhaan Khan’s musical performance at the actor’s wedding.

Taking to his Instagram account this morning, Agnihotri shared a video wherein Arhaan can be seen playing a song on his guitar. Proud father Arbaaz can also be seen recording his performance on his mobile phone and it is literally every father, isn’t it? Dropping the clip, Agnihotri wrote, “I Love You Papa @arbaazkhanofficial @iamarhaankhan.” Watch it right here.

Fans are all hearts for Arhaan’s heartfelt gesture for father Arbaaz

Soon after Atul Agnihotri dropped the video of Arhaan’s performance at the Daraar star’s wedding, fans were quick to drop a heap of reactions on the video. While many congratulated the newlyweds, many others were captivated by Arhaan Khan’s soulful performance.

“God bless the newly wed” “Loveeee and happiness” “Playing so well! Love Tracy Chapman” “Congratulations” “Happy for Arbaaz” “That’s wonderful & great talent,many best wishes” read some comments on Atul Agnihotri’s Instagram post. Meanwhile many other’s also dropped the red heart emoticons in the comment section of his post, expressing their love for Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan.

About Shhura Khan

Arbaaz’s now-wife is a celebrity makeup artist and has worked in various films and television shows in the past. Notably, she had met the actor on the sets of the actor’s upcoming film Patna Shukla.

