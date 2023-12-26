Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Couple drops 'happy family' PICS ft. Salman Khan, Sohail, Arpita, Alvira

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on December 24 in Mumbai at sister Arpita Khan’s home. The low-key wedding affair was attended by close family members and friends. Ever since the wedding, several pictures and videos from the joyous occasion have been ruling the internet. While the newlyweds have also been treated to endearing pictures from their D-Day. Yet again, Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram and treated fans with pictures of ‘a happy family’ featuring his brother Salman Khan-Sohail Khan and sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan.

Arbaaz Khan shares endearing family pictures from his wedding with Sshura Khan

Today, on December 26, Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle and crafted a sweet post with pictures of his family members. While sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.”

The post begins with the Khan siblings posing with Arbaaz and Sshura Khan. In the pictures, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Salman Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri can be seen beaming wide smiles as they strike a pose with the newlyweds. The second picture is followed by the couple posing with Salman and Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan.

Take a look:

In the third picture, the couple is striking a happy pose with Alvira’s family: her husband, Atul Agnihotri and son, Ayaan Agnihotri followed by Sohail Khan with his sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. In the next picture, the lovely couple beams joy with their loving sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma. The post shared by Arbaaz concludes with a cute picture of Sohail and Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan posing with their kids.

Advertisement

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the nuptial knot on December 24 in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. Bollywood's celebs, including Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza and sons Ilulia Vantur, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, among others, attended the special occasion.

For the uninitiated, Sshura Khan is a renowned celebrity makeup artist. The love between Arbaaz and Sshura blossomed on the sets of the actor’s forthcoming film, Patna Shukla. Backed by Arbaaz himself, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. Late Satish Kaushik was also a part of the movie.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan drops PICS from Nikah ceremony with Sshura Khan; brother Salman Khan and son Arhaan beam with joy