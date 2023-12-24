Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Gorgeous dulhania arrives at Arpita’s house; Salman Khan makes stylish entry

After much speculation around Arbaaz Khan getting married to celebrity make-up artist, Sshura Khan, D-Day is finally here. For the past few hours, social media has been buzzing with several guests arriving at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan’s house. Since then, fans have been hooked to social media for updates about the guests making the big day of the actor.

Bride Sshura Khan arrives for her wedding with Arbaaz Khan

A while back, social media went into a state of frenzy after catching a glimpse of the beautiful bride, Sshura Khan. The celebrity make-up artist is all set to tie the knot with Arbaaz Khan. In the video, Sshura can be seen coming out of the car. In a viral video, paps can be heard shouting and cheering for her. Though, she didn’t look back in the glimpse she can be seen donning an embroidered gown with a hijab.

Salman Khan arrives for his brother's big day

In addition to this, being a loving brother, Salman Khan was also seen making a stylish entry at the wedding venue. In the video shared by the paps, the superstar was seen coming out of his car in a beige t-shirt and entering the lift. The actor was guarded by a huge entourage of his security team as he made his way inside Arpita’s home.

Several bollywood celebs including Iulia Vantur, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani and others were also seen arriving at the wedding venue for Arbaaz-Sshura’s big day.

It is worth-mentioning that the much-in-love couple has been extremely private about their relationship. However, it was just a couple of days back, according to a report published in News18 Showsha, a source was quoted revealing that the couple is deeply committed to their relationship and is planning to tie the knot soon.

The source further revealed that the wedding is anticipated to be an intimate affair, attended by family and a select group of close friends. According to the source, lovebirds first met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla, which will be released next year.

For the unversed, Sshura Khan is a renowned Bollywood celebrity make-up artist who is known for working with Bollywood celebs including Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and others.