Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salim Khan-Salma, Arhaan, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon-Rasha and more arrive
Arbaaz Khan is getting married to celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. Parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani were seen arriving for the couple's big day.
Social media has been buzzing with the speculations of Arbaaz Khan getting married. From the past few days, rumors mills have been suggesting that the actor has found love again in celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. Now, finally ending all the speculations, the couple is all set to tie the nuptial knot in the presence of their closed family and friends. Ahead of his wedding, Arbaaz’s family including Salman Khan, Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani and others were seen spotted arriving at the event.
A while back, the bride and soon-to-be Mrs. Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan arrived at Arpita Khan’s house. Though she didn’t face the paps, but somehow shutterbugs caught her glimpse. In the video, she can be seen carrying a pink gown with a hijab over it.
Take a look:
For his big day, being a loving brother, Salman Khan was also seen arriving at the venue. In the pap video, the actor is seen entering Arpita’s house with a whole entourage of his security team.
Arbaaz’s brother Sohail Khan was all smiles as he arrived for the wedding of his brother. He was accompanied by his younger son, Yohan. Take a look:
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan was seen arriving to become a part of his father’s big day. In a pap video, he can be seen in a black T-shirt while he made his way inside Arpita Khan’s house.
Take a look:
Arbaaz’ parents, legendary writer-producer Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan, were also seen arriving to bless their son on his D-Day.
Take a look:
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani keeping their traditional game on looked beautiful. For the occasion, Raveena looked pretty in a blue sequined sharaara suit while her daughter carried a pink traditional suit for the event. The mother-daughter duo before entering the venue also acknowledged the paps as they posed for them.
Take a look:
