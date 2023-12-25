Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salman Khan, Sohail, Arhaan, Salim Khan, others pose together; Aayush drops UNSEEN PICS

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married yesterday on December 24 in Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends. Several endearing pictures and videos from the wedding have been ruling the internet now.

A peek into inside PICS of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding

The newlywed couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan made their wedding Insta official last night. Ever since then, family and friends have been dropping glimpses from their low-key wedding ceremony. A while back, Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony.

While sharing the post, he wrote alongside, “Congratulations @arbaazkhanofficial and @sshurakhan .. Happily ever after starts now”

Take a look:

Several unseen pictures were shared by the doting sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma on their Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the entire Khan family can be seen striking a happy pose for a perfect family portrait. In addition to this, take a look at the inside pictures in which all the family and friends can be seen having a great time.

Check out:

In addition to this, Farah Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped several inside pictures from the wedding. In a picture shared by the Om Shanti Om director, she can be seen resting her head on Arbaaz’s shoulder while the actor is smiling at the camera. While sharing the photo, she wrote alongside, “Congratulations my dear @arbaazkhanofficial wishing you all happiness always (accompanied by a red heart emoji).

Advertisement

On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of the newlyweds as they strike a pose with Sanjay Kapoor. In another photo, she also gave a peek into the post-wedding scenes. In the pictures, Arbaaz can be seen donning a black T-shirt, while his wife Sshura is seen in a maroon slit gown.

Take a look:

The much-loved singer of Bollywood, Harshdeep Kaur who also attended and performed at the wedding ceremony shared an inside photo. In the photo, Harshdeep and her husband can be seen striking a pose with Salman Khan. “One with our dearest #Bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan after a wonderful evening filled with Love, Laughter, and Live Music,” she wrote in the caption.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani who also attended the wedding with her mother shared several pictures.

Take a look:

Apart from Arbaaz Khan’s family members, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan also attended the wedding.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Arhaan Khan; newlyweds cut MASSIVE cake-WATCH