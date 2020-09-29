Arbaaz Khan takes legal action over his name being dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian's death

Arbaaz Khan has gone the legal way to file a defamation suit against certain known and unknown social media users for alleging his involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths.

Actor Arbaaz Khan went ahead and took legal recourse over his name being dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's death. As reported by Zee News, the actor has gone ahead and filed a defamation case against certain known as well unknown social media users who alleged his involvement in the deaths of Sushant and Disha Salian. As per the Zee News report, the actor has filed a lawsuit against those sharings posts and videos to allege and drag his name in the deaths of the two.

Reportedly as per Zee News, the actor had filed the defamation case in the Bombay High Court and post that, on September 28, 2020, the Bombay High Court passed the interim order against named defendants Sakshi Bhandari and Vibhor Anand and certain unknown defendants to immediately take down the defamatory content that was appealed against in the defamation suit. Not just this, the report stated the court order where any other posts or communication similar to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on any social media platforms and other mediums cannot be published further. As per the report, the 'erroneous portrayal' in the posts by the users stated that the actor was in unofficial custody of CBI.

As per the news channel's report, the order was passed by the Justice VV Vidwans. Arbaaz Khan was represented by Counsel Pradeep Gandhy. Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths have been under investigation. Sushant's case is currently being probed by the CBI SIT, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant passed away one June 14, 2020, whereas Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Their deaths sparked outrage on social media and fans have been demanding justice for Sushant on social media platforms.

