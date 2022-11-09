Arbaaz Khan talks about his equation with ex-wife Malaika Arora post-divorce

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot to Malaika Arora in 1998. Later, after being together for 18 years, the couple announced their separation on 28 March 2016 and officially got divorced on 11 May 2017. They also have a 20-year-old son named, Arhaan Khan. While the former couple has moved on in their respective lives, both of them are co-parenting their son and are often snapped together when they drop Arhaan at the airport.

Now, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz talked about how his relationship with Malaika has evolved after their divorce. He said that they have a child together, so they have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how they have always been. "And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… A lot of things," Arbaaz added.

Further, Arbaaz said that they have got to move on in life, and have to accept things in life. "There are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up," he said. Arbaaz continued that Malaika has been mature about a lot of things, and fortunately, so has he and they have grown to appreciate each other’s choices, and life decisions.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan personal front

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is reportedly dating Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan work front

On the work front, Arbaaz will next be seen in the web series Tanaav, which is an adaptation of the Israeli show Fauda. Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dance.