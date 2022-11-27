Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is all praise for his ex-wife Malaika Arora: I really like her

Arbaaz Khan has been dating model-turned-actress Giorgia Andriani for a long time now. The duo keeps sharing romantic pictures on social media. Arbaaz started dating her soon after parting ways with Malaika Arora. Recently, in an interview, Arbaaz's ladylove spoke about Malaika and she was all praise for her. Giorgia also revealed that she has met Malaika 'many times'.

This is the first time that Giorgia has opened up about her personal life. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia said that she appreciates Malaika's journey. She shared, "I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she's definitely somebody that I do admire."

Further, she also spilled the beans on Arbaaz's family. Sharing her experience of interacting with the Khan family, Giorgia said, "They are amazing people and they're so open as well and embracing. I would say so it's been an amazing experience."

Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who is pursuing studies abroad. On the other hand, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been painting the town with their romance.

Arbaaz Khan's work front

Arbaaz was recently seen in a web series titled Tanaav. It also starred Manav Vij. Recently, Arbaaz told Pinkvilla that Dabangg 4 is in the pipeline. He said that he will plan things with Salman Khan once they fulfill their respective commitments.

Malaika Arora's work front

Malaika is gearing up for the release of her series, Moving In With Malaika. It will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5. She will also be seen in An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana.