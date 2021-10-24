Arbaaz Merchant’s father REVEALS Aryan Khan is surprised drugs case has gone on for this long

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested in a drugs-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid at a cruise rave party off of Mumbai’s coast. As they continue to be lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail even after weeks of their arrest, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant has shared his concerns in a recent chat with a leading daily. Aslam Merchant has said that both Aryan and Arbaaz are ‘taken aback’ that it has taken them so long to get bail in the case.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, speaking to a leading daily, Aslam Merchant said that son Arbaaz told him that Aryan Khan was surprised at how long this case has gone on for. “I’ve told him that we have applied for bail and the hearing is on the same day as Aryan’s case. Arbaaz then told me something that surprised me. He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz, that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They’re both taken aback at how much time it’s taking for their bail, “said Merchant.

Aslam Merchant also has shared that son Arbaaz has been getting anxiety attacks in jail, and is unable to sleep. He further added that his son has been enquiring about the developments in the case whenever they meet.

Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected by a Sessions Court in Mumbai last week. His lawyers have now moved the Bombay High Court for the star kid’s bail. The next hearing is on October 26th.

