The Archies: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday hail Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's first look & teaser

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are currently all over the headlines today, and rightfully so. After all, they are all set to make their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Gully Boy director also took to her social media to share the first look of the trio along with a teaser. Sharing the first poster of the film's cast - Suhana as Veronica, Khushi as Betty and Agastya as Archies, the makers wrote: "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film."

Apart from Suhana, Khushi and Agastya, the cast also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular Archie comics, and will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre. The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023.

The poster and the teaser of The Archies has already created a lot of hype and a lot of celebrities have reacted to it and sent their love to the trio. From Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others have hailed Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya.

