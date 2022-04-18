The Archies: Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda & more cheer for Zoya Akhtar’s next with Suhana, Khushi and Agastya

Zoya Akhtar has kickstarted her next project titled ‘The Archies’, which is an adaptation of the popular international comics of the same name. It will mark the Bollywood debut of not one, but three Gen Z star kids: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Earlier today, Zoya took to her Instagram space and shared a picture of the clapboard for the project. Posting it, she wrote in the caption " Back To The Future (blast emoji) #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @netflix_in @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1. And now, many celebs including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan among others have reacted to the post.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji. Khushi Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor left several hi5 emojis too. Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations”, followed by a slew of white heart emojis. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda, on the other hand, left a red hear emoticon. Abhishek Bachchan also cheered for his nephew as he commented with clapping emojis, a red heart emoji, and more. Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar reacted to the post as well.

Take a look:

Last year, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya’s debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial. The film will release on a streaming platform.

While the industry is divided over the idea of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson making their acting debut with a digital film, a source explained to us that the idea is to make a debut without pressures of number game to enable the youngsters win over the audience with their talent and then take a step forward to the big screen.

