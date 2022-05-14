The Archies First Look: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor impress; Amitabh Bachchan unveils the teaser

It’s been a long time since there has been a buzz about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda’s much-awaited debut in The Archies. And now, finally, Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the first look of the cast. To note, Zoya announced the project in November last year.



Along with the first look, the teaser of The Archies was also unveiled on social media. "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in," wrote Akhtar. Sharing the teaser, Zoya added: "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !"

Check out The Archies first look:

