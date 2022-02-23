'The Archies': Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar spotted outside dance classes; PICS

When it comes to Bollywood, some of the hottest headlines revolve around the star kids. Be it Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, or Agastya Nanda, these youngsters never stay away from the limelight. Thus, it is only fair that the audience is just too impatient and excited for their grand debuts and witness their talent on the big screen. Well, lucky for us, reportedly, we will be soon seeing all of them together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. Recently, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya along with Zoya were spotted outside dance classes at Khar. We are not sure if the preparation for the project ‘The Archies’ has definitely begun or not but we spotted the rumoured cast of the Netlfix project again in the city today. The star kids and Zoya were spotted.

In the pics, we could see the kids in their cars as they leave the dance class at Khar. Khushi could be seen in the shotgun of her car, wearing a mask and her hair pulled back in a bun. Zoya was also spotted in the backseat, with her eyes glued to her phone. Agastya’s car pictures luckily gave us a glimpse of his outfit. A white tee and black hoodie and he looked super charming in his laid-back outfit.

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar shared the big news about this project on Instagram last year. The director of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released a cartoon strip depicting Archie, Jughead, Veronica, and Betty wandering down a street and viewing the notification about Zoya's film. While Betty appears to be looking forward to the film, Veronica appears to be concerned about the cast. Even though Zoya did not identify the film's cast, she did confirm that The Archies will have an OTT release and will premiere on Netflix.

