Khushi Kapoor flaunts her Betty bangs in latest PHOTOS; Leaves The Archies co-star Suhana Khan lovestruck

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is currently all over the news these days and rightfully so, after all, the star kid is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Recently, the first look and the teaser were unveiled on social media and it has also received a positive response from the audience.

A few hours back, the star kid shared new pictures on her social media handle from the time she attended Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash in March, this year. Sharing the photos, she added a woman fairy emoji. In it, she stunned in a golden backless gown and also flaunted her Becky bangs. Soon after, Khushi shared the photos, which gained immense love from her friends and fans. Her co-star Suhana Khan wrote: "Wowwww," her sister-actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped several heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Tania Shroff, and Maheep Kapoor also reacted in the comments section.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's PHOTOS:

Currently, Khushi is shooting for The Archies in Ooty. Many pictures of the cast have also surfaced on the internet. Suhana will essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Meanwhile, The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023 and will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.

