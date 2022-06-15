The Archies: Khushi Kapoor looks vibrant in a green outfit; Co-star Suhana Khan thinks she looks 'Cute'

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Even ahead of her big debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she shares her life update on Instagram and treats her fans with some amazing photos. To note, Khushi is making her big Bollywood debut soon with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies, with Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan, which also marks their debut in the film industry.

Just a few hours ago, Khushi Kapoor shared some pictures of her look as Betty Cooper from The Archies. She looked vibrant as she oozed charm in a green dress. As soon as she posted the photo, her loved ones and fans rushed to shower love on her. Her The Archies co-star Suhana Khan commented, "Cuttteeee". Kushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped white heart emoticons. Similar comments flooded the comment section.

To note, The Archies is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Earlier in May, Zoya shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film on her social media, and wrote: "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in! The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in." It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023.

