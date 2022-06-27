The Archies: Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan & Vedang Raina enjoy a day out in the city; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan has completed three decades in the industry and while everyone is looking forward to his return to the big screen, King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is also set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. This much anticipated project will also feature Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Interestingly, after completing the Ooty schedule, the team is in Mumbai and they are enjoying their time here. In fact, Suhana and Khushi were clicked at a salon in the city today.

In the pics, Suhana was seen wearing a black coloured spaghetti crop top which she had paired with a grey coloured pyjamas and a jacket. On the other hand, Khushi was seen flaunting her Betty bangs look as she wore a white and brown coloured sweatshirt with shorts and completed the look with black flip flops. Interestingly, the ladies were accompanied by their co-star Vedang Raina. The trio was certainly dishing out comfy summer fashion goals.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan's’ and Vedang Raina’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, the movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics and will feature Agastya as Archies, Suhana as Veronica and Khushi as Betty. Talking about the movie, Zoya Akhtar told The Hindu, “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today”. The Archies is expected to release on Netflix next year.

