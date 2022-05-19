The Archies: Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina look peppy in pastels, take PICS with fans as they shoot in Ooty

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies featuring the new generation of star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, along with a bunch of other young newbies has finally gone on floors. Last week, the makers and actors even shared the first look of their upcoming movie, taking netizens to a whole different era and world with the aesthetics. Currently, the team is shooting for the movie in Ooty. A few moments back, a couple of new pictures surfaced on the internet showcasing Khushi and her co-actor Vedang Raina posing with a group of fans.

Some time back, a couple of photos started surfacing on Instagram featuring Khushi and Vedang. In the pictures posted by the handle of a café, one can see both the debutants dressed in stylish casuals in pastel colours. Vedang was seen donning a white tee-shirt, which he layered with a light-yellow shirt and denim pants. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was seen dressed in a white tee-shirt, a light-blue and white checked cardigan, and a pair of flared denim pants. They posed and smiled with the fans outside the café in Ooty.

The Archies Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina click photos with fans in Ooty

In the film, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and, Vedang Raina. The first look and teaser of The Archies was also unveiled on social media last week. "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in," wrote writer-director-producer Zoya Akhtar. Sharing the teaser, Zoya added, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !" The announcement video also features a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular Archies comics, will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Sharad Devarajan’s Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre. The Archies will stream on an OTT platform in 2023.

