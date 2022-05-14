The Archies: Meet Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot in Suhana, Agastya & Khushi's squad; Here's all about them

Remember the popular animated TV series and comics The Archies? We all have several memories attached to it. And now, The Archies is set to get a Bollywood twist as Zoya Akhtar is making a film on it. The much anticipated project will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Needless to say, all eyes have on these star kids’ big debut which had hit the floors in April this year.

And now, The Archies is making the headlines once again as the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie along with a teaser. The teaser shared the first look of the entire cast. Interestingly, apart from the trio, The Archies will also be having young actors like Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Here’s a look at the lesser-known cast of The Archies:

Mihir Ahuja

The young actor was born in Jharkhand and completed his schooling at Carmel Junior College. He is known for his performance in movies like Super 30, Bard of Blood and Stage of Siege.

Dot

Do is a musician who is known for her song titled as Khamotion. She even released another song recently titled Wasted On You. Dot is also quite active on social media.

Yuvraj Menda

The young artist is quite popular on social media and is known for sharing reels flaunting his dancing skills.

Vedang Raina

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Vedang is making his acting debut with The Archies. He is also popular for his singing skills and has shared videos of himself singing Talk by Khalid and Earned It by The Weeknd.

Also Read: The Archies First Look: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor impress; Amitabh Bachchan unveils the teaser