The Archies: Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli root for Agastya Nanda’s big Bollywood debut

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics. Set in the 1960s, the film will also feature Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Late Sridevi’s daughter), and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s daughter). The first look of the film was released by Netflix on Saturday and will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote: “The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar.” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background. In The Archies, Agastya will essay the role of Archie, Suhana as Veronica, and Khushi as Betty.

Now, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan gave a huge shout-out to the film's cast in her Instagram post. She wrote: "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in" She also shared the fun teaser and wrote, “This is their story.” The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023.

Navya Naveli also shared the teaser and the first look of The Archies and wrote: "They’re here!" She also shared a picture of Agastya on her Instagram story and wrote: “Hey Junior, this is your moment. Don't let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride.”

The Archies began production in April, and producer Reema Kagti shared a slate from the first day of the shoot. Zoya announced in November last year and wrote: “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

