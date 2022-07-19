The Archies stars Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor spotted in the city flaunting their casual style; PHOTOS

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor may not have made their Bollywood debut yet, but these two star kids are quite popular amongst fans. They not only enjoy a massive following on social media but now are all geared up to make their OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Well, these two divas recently wrapped up their Ooty schedule and returned to Mumbai and since then they are often snapped outside of their house. Even today both Suhana and Khushi were clicked in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Suhana Khan wearing a light grey coloured oversized sweater tee that she paired with light blue coloured baggy denim. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses, held a white purse on one shoulder and held a book in one hand. She smiled for the paps. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was snapped outside her gym. She was spotted in a maroon athleisure. She wore a crop top and paired it with maroon gym tights. She held her bottle in one hand, her shoes in the other hand.

Check out Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan’s pictures:

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The movie, backed by Netflix, is a Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics. It will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key roles. The Netflix film is set to release in 2023. Earlier, talking about the project, Zoya had admitted that she is nervous about making The Archies. “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya told The Hindu. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

