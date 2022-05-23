The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & others are a cheerful bunch during dance rehearsals.

Zoya Akhtar left the Internet divided when she announced her next project - Netflix film The Archies. Starring young star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda who will be making their debut, the project also features a bunch of young and new actors.

These include Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. While the film's first look has impressed a section of netizens, some others have called out the project for nepotism.

As the shoot is currently underway, cast member Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on the film's sets on Sunday, 22 May. Several of her co-stars took to social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and one of them was also Suhana's choreographer Caesar Gonsalves of Bosco-Caesar duo.

Taking to Instagram, Caesar shared a bunch of photos of The Archies gang from their dance rehearsals. He also wished Suhana writing, "#birthdaygirl #archies #tigerbaby #teambcdc #netflixindia #teamarchies - wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC." Suhana also replied to Caesar's wish, as she commented, "Thank you!!" with a bunch of heart emojis.

In the photos, Khushi, Suhana, Agastya, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina can be seen smiling wide for the camera as they Caesar snaps a group selfie.

Check out The Archies cast below:

Suhana Khan celebrated her 22nd birthday on the sets of The Archies. The aspiring actor shared a few glimpses to her Instagram Story which included a chocolate cake and balloons. She also received heartwarming wishes from her co-stars and her best friends such as Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

ALSO READ: On Suhana Khan’s birthday, Khushi Kapoor wishes The Archies co-star with an adorable PIC