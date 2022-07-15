The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Khushi Kapoor set to film a classroom-themed song in July end.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is currently underway and the filmmaker has been in Mauritius for the last few days on a recce. While the young star cast was in Ooty most recently, a latest report reveals that the team will be shooting for a song in Mumbai at the end of July. According to a report in ETimes, The Archies' lead stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will be filming a themed song in July end.

The filmmaker has roped in her favourite choreographers, Bosco and Caesar, for the same. For the unversed, Bosco and Caesar have choreographed several hits for Zoya including Senorita in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just that, the song is set to be shot in a classroom-like set up in which we will see the young star kids donning uniforms.

It will be shot at a studio in Mumbai's suburbs Goregaon. The Archies team was rehearsing for the same in Ooty in the month of May. In fact, during the rehearsal schedule, Suhana Khan also celebrated her 22nd birthday.

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The movie, backed by Netflix, is a Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics. It will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key roles. The Netflix film is set to release in 2023.

