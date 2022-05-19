The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda’s chemistry & Aryan Khan's UNSEEN pics from the sets go viral

The new generation of actors are all geared up to entertain all the fans with their acting talent. Ever since the reports of Zoya Akhtar launching Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in the digital adaptation of The Archies came out, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, recently the teaser was released and fans cannot stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Big B’s grandson Agastya and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi. The entire team is shooting in Ooty and several unseen pictures of them keep coming from the sets. SRK’s daughter is also accompanied by her elder brother Aryan Khan.

In the first picture, we can see Suhana Khan clicking a selfie as Agastya Nanda stands behind her. The star kids look gorgeous under the sun. Both Suhana and Agastya are dressed in black and Agastya can be seen wearing a black cap. In the next set of pictures, we can see Suhana looking stunning as she poses with a little kid and in the next picture Aryan looks dapper as he poses with the same kid. SRK’s son can be seen wearing a black tee that he has layered with a green jacket.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, after the first look and teaser of the film were released Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note for his darling daughter. Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, King Khan wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

