The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda look immersed in their character; Zoya Akhtar is elated

Ever since Zoya Akhtar announced her new OTT film The Archies, fans have been jumping with joy. This film will mark the debut of 3 new star kids. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their OTT debut with this film. Today, is a special day for the entire team and to make it even more special, the makers have released a new still from the movie featuring the entire cast. A video of Zoya Akhtar interacting with the creator of Archie comics Jon Goldwater is also out.

In the unseen picture that was released, we can see Suhana Khan sitting in the middle on the couch wearing a maroon attire with a light blue waistcoat. With light pink socks, she has also paired similar coloured wedges. Next to her sits Agastya Nanda who is wearing a peach-coloured coat over check blue trousers and a bow. Beside him sits Khushi Kapoor who is wearing a pink striped full-sleeve tee that she paired over check trousers and brown-coloured oxford shoes. Also, a video of Zoya Akhtar interacting with the creator of Archie comics Jon Goldwater is also out.

Earlier, talking about The Archies, Zoya had stated that she is quite nervous about the project. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying to The Hindu. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar announced the schedule wrap of the film and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the film.

