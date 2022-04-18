The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s debut movie hits the floor

It’s been a long time since there has been a buzz about Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda’s much awaited debut. It has been reported that the trio will be making their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial The Archies which is based on the popular comic series. As the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Suhana, Khushi and Agastya on the big screen, as per a recent update, The Archies has finally hit the floors today. The news was shared by producer Reema Kagti on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Reema shared a pic of a clapboard giving details of the first shot of The Archies. To note, the movie will be jointly produced by Reema and Zoya. Reema captioned the post as, “#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix”. Soon, Farhan Akhtar re-shared the post on his Instagram story and sent best wishes to the team. Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews in the movie, while Khushi and Suhana will be seen as Betty and Veronica.

Take a look at Reema Kagti’s post for The Archies:

To note, Zoya announced the project in November last year. However, she is yet to make an official announcement about the cast of the film. The media reports also suggested that the film will be shot in Ooty and the surrounding hill stations. Are you excited to watch Suhana, Agastya and Khushi as Veronica, Archie and Betty on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to shoot for 40 days in Ooty for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies?