The Archies: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor clicked in cool clothes as they step out for dance classes; PICS

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all over the news these days. After all, the young starlets are set to make their big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated The Archies. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead. For the uninitiated, Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archies while Suhana and Khushi will be seen as Veronica and Betty. The team had recently wrapped the schedule in Ooty and is back in town now. In fact, Suhana and Khushi were recently clicked in the city as they had stepped out for their dance classes.

In the pics, Suhana dished out perfect summer vibes as she wore a white coloured crop top which she had paired with lavender colourful pyjamas. She had tied her with a clutch and completed the look with black flip flops. Suhana was also carrying a handbag. On the other hand, Khushi was flaunting her Betty bangs and wore a black coloured t-shirt and white t-shirts and flip flops.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s pics:

Apart from Agastya, Suhana and Khushi, The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Earlier, talking about the project, Zoya had admitted that she is nervous about making The Archies. “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya told The Hindu. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

Also Read: The Archies First Look: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor impress; Amitabh Bachchan unveils the teaser