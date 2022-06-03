The Archies: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s fun PICS from Ooty get love from Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda & more

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The star kids are currently in Ooty, where they are shooting for the film. Earlier today, Suhana and Khushi took to their Instagram spaces and dropped a slew of photos treating their fans and followers to glimpses of their time at the hill station. And now, both of their posts have received a lot of love from fans, family, and friends including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and more.

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, and others react to Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s PICS

In the photos shared by Suhana and Khushi, both the young ladies could be seen dressed in their casual best for their day out with co-actors Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Khushi looked absolutely pretty in a beige cardigan, which she wore with high-waisted denim pants. She wore her dyed hair down while her cute bangs elevated her look even further. Suhana, on the other hand, was seen wearing a round-necked black cropped top with denims. Her black hair was styled in a bun. Both of them posed for solo pictures along with a couple of group photos with Yuvraj and Vedang.

As soon as they dropped the posts, the photos went viral on social media. Many celebs reacted to their posts too. Suhana took to Khushi’s post and wrote, “(heart eye emojis) yay.” While her aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped a slew of red heart and fire emojis. Shanaya Kapoor’s comment read, “I miss uuuuu (crying emoji) (red hearts emoji) (heart eye emoji)”.

Talking about Suhana Khan’s post, Khushi also reacted to her photos as she wrote, “Yay friendships (white heart emoji) (tinkerbell emoji).” Shweta Bachchan, whose son Agastya is also debuting along with Suhana and Khushi left a comment calling them ‘Cuties’. Agastya’s sister Navya left a red heart emoji. Shanaya said, ‘My beautyyysuuuuuu (red heart emoji)” To this Suhana replied, “love u Shaaan (red heart emoji)” Ananaya wrote, “obsessed w u (heart eye emoji)”. Suhana reiterated the same as she wrote, “obsessed w uuuu”.

Take a look:

The Archies

In the film, which is an adaptation of the popular international series The Archies, in it, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica, Khushi will be seen as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Apart from Khushi, Suhana, Agastya, Vedang, and Yuvraj, the film also features Mihir Ahuja and Dot. It will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Sharad Devarajan’s Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre. The Archies will stream on an OTT platform in 2023.

