The Archies Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan can’t keep calm about Agastya Nanda’s debut: You make us so proud

The Bachchans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as their next generation is now stepping into the showbiz world. We are talking about Amitabh Bachhan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The handsome hunk is making the headlines as he is set to make his debut with Zoya Akhtars’ upcoming directorial The Archies. Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie in the movie which will also star Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. Interestingly, the makers have shared the first look poster of The Archies today and it has taken the social media by a storm.

Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan has also expressed his excitement about his nephew’s big debut and penned a note for him. Sharing the teaser of The Archies on his Instagram account, the Dasvi actor wrote, “We all grew up reading Archies!!! How amazing that now we have our very own version. Thank you @zoieakhtar. And such an emotional moment for me personally. The next generation of actors! God bless you all. Work hard, stay focussed, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive. Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said…. Get to work!!!”

Earlier, Navya Naveli Nanda had also penned a sweet note for her brother on social media as she shared his look from the Archies. She wrote, “Hey Jr. This is your moment. Don’t let anyone take it away from you!! Love you! So much pride. The Archies is slated to release on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor had also penned a heartfelt note for her younger sister’s debut. She wrote, “CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k. I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies”.