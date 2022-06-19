The Archies: Zoya Akhtar announces schedule wrap of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda starrer; PIC

Remember the popular animated TV series and comics The Archies? We all have several memories attached to it. And now, The Archies is set to get a Bollywood twist as Zoya Akhtar is making a film on it. The much anticipated project will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Moreover, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot also play key roles in the movie. Needless to say, all eyes have on these star kids’ big debut which had hit the floors in April this year. Now, Zoya Akhtar just wrapped up a schedule of the movie and shared a sweet post.

Zoya shared a monochrom picture of ‘WRAP’ spelled out with LED lights’. The picture was super aesthetic. Along with the post, Zoya wittily and sweetly wrote, “It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty". For the unversed, this leg of the movie’s shooting was done in Ooty. Many stars reacted to the post. Khushi’s sister Janhvi commented with the heart emoji. Moreover, Shweta Bachchan also sprinkled the post with hearts.

Check Zoya's post:

Earlier, talking about The Archies, Zoya had stated that she is quite nervous about the project. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying to The Hindu. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.

