The Archies: Zoya Akhtar shares cool comic strip as she announces coming of age musical drama with desi tadka

Zoya Akhtar is one of the filmmakers who is known for her line of work and someone who never fails to impress the audience with her movies. After giving movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy etc, the ace filmmaker is now coming with a coming of age musical drama. Taking to social media, Zoya made the big announcement this morning as she revealed her next project as The Archies based on the popular comics Archie.

Zoya shared the big news on Instagram in an interesting way. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director shared a comic strip wherein in Archie along with his friends Jughead, Veronica and Betty were seen strolling down a road and seeing the announcement about Zoya’s film. While Betty looks excited about the movie, Veronica was seen wondering about the cast. Although Zoya didn’t announce the star cast of the film but she did reveal that The Archies will have an OTT release and will premiere on Netflix. She captioned the post as, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix”.

To note, there has been a buzz about Zoya launching Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda with The Archies. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the star kids have often been papped at her office adding fuel to the speculations. Well, are you excited about The Archies? Let us know in the comment section below.