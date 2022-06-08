Ardh Screening: Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey & others arrive in style; PICS

The red-carpet screening of the upcoming film Ardh starring the actor who has one of the best comic timings, Rajpal Yadav, and one of the most well-known television actresses Rubina Dilaik was held in the suburbs of Mumbai yesterday night. The event was a star-studded affair with actors and entertainers from television, digital and theatrical streams gracing the screening. Ardh is the story of a struggling theatre actor who wants to became a mainstream actor. The film is buzzing on social media and releases directly on a digital platform on 10th June, 2022.

The red-carpet screening of Ardh was attended by many big and reputed names of the entertainment industry. Rajpal Yadav looked dapper in his blue blazer over black t-shirt and trousers. Shakti Kapoor looked eye-catching in his black suit. Poonam Pandey looked ravishing in her bodycon yellow dress. Javed Jaffrey looked fresh in his green t-shirt and white trousers. He also had on a white baggy cap. Rajpal Yadav made it a point to pose with every guest on the red carpet. He also posed with a little kid who wished to have a photo with the legend. The paparazzi was able to get many wonderful pictures of the celebrities present at the event.

Have a look at the photos of actors who graced the red carpet event for the movie Ardh:

On the professional front, Rubina has been a part of famous shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her popularity further increased after she won Bigg Boss season 14. With a dream debut in Bollywood alongside a legend like Rajpal Yadav, she would want to make it bigger in this space. Hiten Tejwani was last seen in Gupta Brothers. Rajpal Yadav was part of the Super-Hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and which also starred Kartik Aryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Sanjay Mishra.

